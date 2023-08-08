The film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, has quickly become a box office hit. In just two weeks, it has earned $228.6 million domestically and $324.3 million internationally, with a total of $552.9 million. This achievement is particularly impressive given the film’s long duration, reduced number of daily screenings, and its R rating.

Oppenheimer is Nolan’s longest film to date. In an interview with Wired, the director said, “Some people leave the film completely devastated. They can no longer speak. I mean there is an element of fear that is present in the story and in its foundations. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever been.” The film depicts the creation of the first nuclear bomb by Robert Oppenheimer during the Manhattan Project in World War II. It features a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Cillian Murphy’s Potential Return to the Zombie Franchise

While some fans anticipated uncovering deleted scenes on the Oppenheimer DVD release, it has been confirmed that there are none. Cillian Murphy, the main actor of the film, revealed this information in an interview with Collider.

What’s next for Murphy after Oppenheimer? There is speculation that he may join the cast of the 28 Days Later sequel. In an interview with Inverse, director Danny Boyle expressed his idea of creating “28 years later”. The original film, released in 2003, follows Jim, a man who wakes up from a coma in a world infested with zombies. Murphy has shown enthusiasm for reprising his role in the potential sequel.