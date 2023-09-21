OpenAI Unveils Upgraded Version of DALL-E with ChatGPT Integration

OpenAI today announced the release of DALL-E 3, an enhanced text-to-image tool that leverages the power of ChatGPT to simplify prompts.

The Challenge of Prompt Engineering for Image Generation Tools

Generating images using AI-powered tools requires accurate and effective prompts. However, crafting the right prompt can be difficult and time-consuming, leading to the emergence of “prompt engineering” as a dedicated profession.

Simplified Prompting with ChatGPT in DALL-E 3

DALL-E 3 incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, enabling users subscribed to premium plans like ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise to request and refine image prompts through conversations with the chatbot. The results are provided directly within the chat app interface.

Enhancements in DALL-E 3

In addition to ChatGPT integration, DALL-E 3 offers improved image quality that accurately reflects longer prompts. It also addresses challenges faced by previous image-generating models when dealing with elements such as text and human hands.

Bias Reduction and Improved Safety

DALL-E 3 includes new mechanisms designed to reduce algorithmic bias and enhance safety. Requests for images mimicking living artists or representing public figures are rejected. Furthermore, artists now have the option to prevent their artwork from being used to train future generations of OpenAI’s text-to-image models, addressing copyright concerns raised against OpenAI and similar companies.

Competition in the Generative AI Space

The release of DALL-E 3 coincides with intensified competition in the field of image synthesis using AI. Competitors like Midjourney and Stability AI continue to refine their own image-generating models, which puts pressure on OpenAI to stay at the forefront.

Rollout Plan for DALL-E 3

OpenAI has scheduled the launch of DALL-E 3 for premium ChatGPT users in October. It will later become available to research labs and API customers. The company has not provided information regarding a potential release of a free web tool like previous iterations of DALL-E.