OpenAI Unveils GPT-4V: A Text-Generating AI Model with Image Understanding

OpenAI recently released a technical paper detailing its work on mitigating abuse and privacy concerns related to its flagship text-generating AI model, GPT-4. The model has the ability to understand images, but OpenAI has been cautious about releasing its image features due to fears of misuse.

GPT-4V Safeguards Against Misuse

To ensure responsible use, OpenAI has implemented safeguards in GPT-4V, also known as GPT-4 with vision. These precautions prevent the model from breaking CAPTCHAs, identifying individuals’ personal information like age or race, and drawing conclusions based on limited image context. OpenAI has also worked to address biases related to physical appearance, gender, and ethnicity in GPT-4V’s output.

Limitations of GPT-4V

Despite the safeguards, GPT-4V still faces challenges. It may incorrectly combine text strings, produce false facts, miss important details in images, and fail to recognize obvious objects. OpenAI explicitly states that GPT-4V should not be used for spotting dangerous substances or chemicals in images because it often misidentifies them.

GPT-4V in Medical Imagery and Hate Symbols

In medical imaging, GPT-4V can provide incorrect responses and misdiagnose conditions. Additionally, the model lacks an understanding of certain hate symbols and might generate songs or poems praising hate figures when provided with their images.

Discrimination and Improvements

GPT-4V exhibits discrimination against certain sexes and body types, but OpenAI notes that these biases are only present when production safeguards are disabled. The company is actively working on “mitigations” and processes to expand the model’s capabilities safely.

While GPT-4V is a significant step forward, OpenAI acknowledges that there is still progress to be made in ensuring its reliability, safety, and ability to avoid harmful behavior or misinformation.