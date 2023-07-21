Update

Update: The custom instructions option has reportedly disappeared for some users. We’re looking into it, but in the meantime don’t be surprised if the function isn’t available to you right now.

OpenAI Launches Custom Instructions Feature for ChatGPT Users

OpenAI has introduced custom instructions for ChatGPT users, allowing them to avoid repeatedly providing instruction prompts when interacting with the chatbot. This feature enables users to share specific details they want ChatGPT to consider in its responses. For example, a teacher can mention that they are teaching fourth-grade math, or a developer can specify their preferred code language when seeking suggestions. Users can also specify information such as family size to receive tailored responses related to meal planning, grocery shopping, and vacation recommendations.

This new feature simplifies the process of setting context within conversations with the chatbot, especially when certain parameters need to be established consistently.

The custom instructions feature is compatible with plug-ins, making it easier for users to obtain restaurant or flight suggestions based on their location.

Please note that this feature is currently only available for Plus plan users and is unavailable in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK). It is currently in beta mode.

How to Use Custom Instructions

To try out the custom instructions feature on the web:

Click on your name Select “Settings” Navigate to “Beta features” Opt into Custom instructions

On iOS devices:

Access the menu by clicking on your name Go to “Settings” Select “New Features” Turn on Custom Instructions

It’s important to mention that the information provided when customizing responses will be used to train OpenAI’s API models regarding different instructions. OpenAI aims to enhance the model’s performance and adaptability without overdoing it. However, users have the option to opt out of this setting through their data control settings.

Gavriel Cohen, a consultant, reported on Twitter that OpenAI has been testing this feature with select users for some time now. ChatGPT provides users with two boxes where they can specify their chat preferences, allowing them to write about themselves and how they want to tailor the chatbot’s responses.

Here are some examples of how they intend for it to be used.

Implementation and Safety Measures

Once users input their desired responses, the changes will take effect starting from the next session. The character limit for the customized instructions is set at 1,500 characters.

To ensure safety, OpenAI employs its moderation API to scan customized instructions and identify any potentially unsafe content. ChatGPT may refuse to save or ignore instructions if they lead to responses that violate OpenAI’s policy. This proactive measure helps prevent harmful or hateful answers.

In May, OpenAI initially launched the ChatGPT app exclusively for U.S.-based iOS users. However, it recently expanded availability to more than 40 countries. Last month, the company introduced an iPad app with support for Siri and Shortcuts features, alongside the option for users to search the web using Bing directly within the ChatGPT app.