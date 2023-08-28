OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise, an AI-powered Chatbot for Businesses

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of their popular AI-powered chatbot app. This new offering provides enhanced performance and customization options, as well as “enterprise-grade” privacy and data analysis capabilities.

New Features and Capabilities

ChatGPT Enterprise can perform various tasks such as writing emails, drafting essays, and debugging computer code. It now includes tools like an admin console and shareable conversation templates to manage how employees use the chatbot within an organization. Additionally, it offers unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis, which allows users to analyze data, create charts, and solve math problems using ChatGPT’s AI capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

Businesses interested in ChatGPT Enterprise can contact OpenAI to inquire about pricing, which will depend on each company’s usage and specific needs. The new enterprise edition is powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s flagship AI model, providing faster performance and an expanded 32,000-token context window compared to the standard version.

Data Privacy and Security

To address concerns regarding data security, OpenAI assures that models trained on ChatGPT Enterprise do not have access to or retain any business data or usage information. Conversations with ChatGPT Enterprise are encrypted both during transmission and storage.

Future Plans

OpenAI plans to introduce more offerings based on ChatGPT Enterprise, including a ChatGPT Business option for smaller teams, improved versions of Advanced Data Analysis and web browsing, and specialized tools for data analysts, marketers, and customer support. They also intend to share a detailed roadmap with prospective customers and incorporate feedback to further enhance the platform.

Market Adoption and Monetization

ChatGPT has gained popularity, with teams in more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies already using the consumer version. However, recent data suggests a decline in ChatGPT’s traffic and usage time, potentially due to competition and seasonal factors. OpenAI aims to monetize its investment in developing ChatGPT through the enterprise edition while planning to increase revenue from $30 million in fiscal year 2022 to $200 million this year and $1 billion next year.