One Piece on Netflix: An Exhausting Success

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally arrived, causing both anticipation and trepidation. The latest statistics from the streaming platform show impressive results, with the series ranking number one upon release in 86 countries and accumulating 140 million hours of views. This achievement seems to have defied the misfortune often associated with live-action adaptations of anime and manga, especially following the disappointment of Cowboy Bebop. However, such success does not come without its challenges. Each episode of One Piece reportedly required a budget of $14 million, and the energy investment and dedication from the directors and crew must have been colossal.

The Possibility of a Second Season

Years of hard work likely concluded with a sigh of relief upon the successful adaptation. This is perhaps why Steve Maeda, one of the directors, is not currently considering a second season. He stated, “Between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for broadcast.”

On the other hand, Tomorrow Studios, the production company, has a different perspective. President Becky Clements mentioned in an interview that they could swiftly prepare for a second season. According to Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, they even have ready scripts. Such a quick turnaround is uncommon for high-budget series, especially considering that the production of One Piece took five years after its official announcement.

However, there are certain obstacles to overcome. The renewal of the series ultimately depends on Netflix, who will monitor its success and evaluate whether it can attract new viewers to the One Piece universe. Marty Adelstein and Beck Clements believe that One Piece has already exceeded expectations, and Netflix is considering its long-term vision for the adaptation, including the number of episodes and their distribution. A definitive answer will likely take a few weeks.

Furthermore, another challenge arises due to the ongoing strike of screenwriters and Hollywood actors against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). They are protesting their working conditions and remuneration. If the strike continues unchanged, the second season of One Piece may face significant delays, despite being approved by Netflix.