One Piece Live Action: What to Expect and the Mystery of Garp

Warning, spoilers

Introduction

A highly anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece will be released on August 31, 2023! Originally starting in 1997, One Piece has become the best-selling manga of all time, spanning over 100 volumes in its impressive 25-year history. The thrilling adventures of Straw Hat Luffy have captivated millions of fans worldwide, who are eagerly awaiting the conclusion to this incredible story.

Netflix’s Adaptation

Three years ago, the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, announced that Netflix would be responsible for the live-action series. This massive project, with a budget of $18 million per episode, has caused some concern among readers. However, Oda has assured fans of his involvement in the TV show, even going so far as to reshoot scenes he felt were not up to par for global release. Therefore, all the creative choices for the series have been approved by the manga’s author, alleviating certain anxieties. However, questions still remain about which specific events will be portrayed and which characters might be omitted.

The Importance of Garp

Garp, an ex-Vice-Admiral of the Navy, is a character of significant importance in the One Piece universe. He is none other than Monkey D. Luffy’s grandfather and played a crucial role in his upbringing. Despite not following the same path as his grandfather, Luffy always held great pride in being a straw hat adventurer.

One particular quote from Garp to his adopted grandson, Ace, exemplifies the unconditional love he has for his family, regardless of the choices they make. Interestingly, Garp had a long history of chasing down his grandson’s biological father, Gold D. Roger, the Pirate King, which earned Garp the nickname “The Hero of the Navy.” Given Garp’s significance, British actor Vincent Regan has been cast to portray this essential character in the live-action series. However, it may seem illogical to feature Garp prominently in the show since his character doesn’t appear in the chapters being covered. This inconsistency has sparked curiosity among fans.

A Screenplay Choice to Be Explained

As Luffy’s grandfather and mentor, Garp plays a crucial role in the hero’s life. Flashback scenes could potentially showcase the relationship between Garp and Luffy, as well as the young pirate’s education. However, condensing such a vast amount of content into a limited number of episodes poses a challenge for the live-action adaptation.

One particular scene in the trailer has left fans perplexed, as it shows Garp witnessing the execution of Gol D. Roger, despite not being mentioned in the original work. This event is a pivotal moment in the series, marking the beginning of the Great Age of Piracy. Many notable characters were in attendance, including Mihawk, Baggy, Crocodile, Doflamingo, Gecko Moria, Smoker, Shanks, and Garp’s own son, Monkey D. Dragon. Although this choice raises questions, it can still be justified by Garp’s presence among the Marines who embarked on a mission to capture the Pirate Lord.

Garp’s presence in the live-action series implies his importance, despite not appearing in the corresponding chapters. Interestingly, the revealed episode titles provide clues about the events to be covered. For instance, “The Chief and the Duty Boy” likely refers to Sanji and Zeff, and “The Pirates are Coming” undoubtedly hints at the meeting between Luffy and Usopp. Nevertheless, the name “Worse than the East” remains intriguing. It could possibly indicate the beginning of the Loguetown arc, following the Arlong arc. In the manga, Garp first appears in Chapter 92, whereas the Loguetown arc begins in Chapter 96 of Volume 11. It is plausible that Netflix will adapt the additional adventures of Kobby and Hermep, newly recruited by the Navy, to include Garp’s character in the series.

While Garp’s role in the live-action adaptation remains somewhat ambiguous, it is not unexpected given Eiichiro Oda’s previous statements about changes in the adaptation. Moreover, other characters, such as Foxy, Jango, Cavendish, and Bellamy, who appear much later in the manga, are already depicted on the “Wanted” posters. This suggests that Netflix could be hinting at the future of the story and potential subsequent seasons. Fans eagerly await answers to these lingering questions when the TV show premieres.