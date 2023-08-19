Summary

After 26 years of the manga and 24 years of the anime, the One Piece live action series will be released on August 31, 2023. Originally planned for 10 episodes, it will now have eight episodes with titles that provide clues about the adapted events.

How to Watch One Piece Live Action in France?

The One Piece live action series will be exclusively available on Netflix, as announced by Eiichiro Oda. Previews will also be shown worldwide, including a free screening of the first two episodes at the Grand Rex in Paris on August 29, 2023. Eiichiro Oda has reassured fans about his involvement in the project, and each episode of the series costs around $18 million.

What is the Story of One Piece Live Action?

Netflix’s One Piece is an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, following the young pirate Luffy in his quest to find the One Piece treasure and become the king of the pirates. Along the way, he gathers his own crew consisting of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The series will cover the story up to the Arlong arc, which spans the first eleven volumes of the manga. The episode titles hint that the TV show will start with the Longuetown arc.

Who are the Creatives Behind One Piece Live Action?

The cast for the One Piece live action series has not been disclosed yet. However, it is one of Netflix’s most expensive series, with each episode costing approximately $18 million. The One Piece manga holds a Guinness World Records title for the “most number of copies published for a single comic series by a single author,” with over 320 million copies sold from 1997 to 2014.

