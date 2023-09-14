





Once Upon a Crime: A Quirky Japanese Fantasy Film

Looking for a fun-filled family movie night experience? Look no further than Once Upon a Crime, a charming and whimsical Japanese fantasy film that premiered exclusively on Netflix on September 14th. This delightful movie is rated TV-PG, making it an ideal choice for viewers of all ages. If you’re a fan of fairy tales, then you’re in for a real treat with this cozy mystery story that is both hilarious and heartwarming.

Directed by the talented Yuichi Fukuda, who is known for his successful comedy projects like Kyou Kara Ore Wa!!, Once Upon a Crime features a star-studded cast of actors, including renowned singer and actress Kanna Hashimoto (I Wish, Re/Member), Yuko Araki (Million Yen Women), and J-Pop sensation Takanori Iwata. With such a talented ensemble, the film guarantees to engage and amuse its audience.

If you’re eager to know more about Once Upon a Crime, keep reading for spoiler-free particulars that will surely arouse your curiosity.

Is Once Upon a Crime based on a book?

Once Upon a Crime is a thrilling film that is based on the award-nominated novel Akazukin, Tabi no Tochu de Shitai to Deau by Aito Aoyagi. Fans of the book can look forward to seeing their beloved characters come to life on the screen, as the movie stays true to the original storyline. The novel is a masterpiece and deserves to be adapted into a movie, and the film does not disappoint. It is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good crime story with well-developed characters and a gripping plot.

What is Once Upon a Crime about?

Step into a fascinating world of magic, where famous fairytale characters come to life and interact in ways you’ve never seen before. In Once Upon a Crime, you’ll be introduced to a thrilling storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

The story revolves around Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood, two iconic characters who become fast friends and attend a glamorous ball with the dashing Prince Gilbert. But things take an unexpected turn when a hairdresser’s body is discovered in the nearby woods, and Little Red, with her unwavering determination, takes on the role of detective to solve the murder mystery.

As Little Red navigates through a maze of clues, including the enigmatic glass slippers, she becomes suspicious of everyone, even the charismatic Prince Gilbert and Cinderella herself. With each passing moment, tensions rise, and the stakes get higher.

In Once Upon a Crime, you’ll be transported to a world where anything is possible, and everyone is a suspect. Will Little Red be able to crack the case and bring the true culprit to justice, or will the killer remain at large, shattering the peace of the fairy tale world forever?

To provide you with a taste of what to expect, here is the official Netflix synopsis of Once Upon a Crime:

The forthcoming Netflix Japan film Once Upon a Crime follows a story of Little Red Riding Hood who takes on the role of a detective to solve the intriguing case of “Cinderella.” This captivating mystery novel has been highly acclaimed and was nominated for the prestigious Japan Booksellers’ Award. The plot is both daring and imaginative, with Red Riding Hood as the intrepid protagonist on a mission to uncover the culprit of a crime set in the enchanting world of a beloved fairy tale. Director Yuichi Fukuda is a hit maker known for comedies like Kyou Kara Ore Wa!!. The lead role of Little Red Riding Hood is played by Kanna Hashimoto, who is popular among young audiences for her versatility of playing a wide range of roles from pretty heroine to strong action roles. Cinderella will be played by Yuko Araki, portraying a beautiful and enigmatic version of the character, while Takanori Iwata will play the cool and desirable prince that women all across the nation adore. It is a fantasy-comedy-mystery filled with dreams and adventures never before seen, bringing the world of fairy tales to life on an epic scale.

Who sings the main theme song?

One of the most memorable aspects of Once Upon a Crime is its main theme song, which is expertly performed by the popular Japanese pop band Sekai no Owari. The song, titled “Time Machine,” is a true masterpiece that perfectly captures the essence of the film’s enchanting world. This catchy tune adds an extra layer of magic and excitement to the movie, and is sure to stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

How long is Once Upon a Crime?

If you happen to be concerned about the movie’s runtime, rest assured that Once Upon a Crime has a respectable duration of 1 hour and 34 minutes, which is long enough to tell an engaging story but not too long that it becomes tedious. With this runtime, you can enjoy the movie without feeling overwhelmed or losing interest. If you’re looking for a charming and entertaining movie to add to your watchlist, Once Upon a Crime is definitely worth considering. To have a sneak peek of what the movie has to offer, you can check out the official trailer below.

Once Upon a Crime Official Trailer:



