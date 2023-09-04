Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” Lands on Netflix

As the Labor Day weekend approached, many Netflix subscribers were eagerly anticipating the release of a new movie to watch. To the delight of fans, the streaming service surprised viewers by dropping Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated 2022 directorial effort, “Don’t Worry Darling“. Starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Harry Styles, this psychological thriller had been the subject of much buzz and speculation leading up to its release. Unfortunately, the film’s performance at the box office was underwhelming, and it was met with mixed reviews from critics.

Despite its lukewarm reception, the movie found a new lease of life on Max (previously known as HBO Max), where subscribers could watch it on demand. However, in a surprising turn of events, “Don’t Worry Darling” has now made its way to Netflix, marking the film’s second streaming home. The addition of this highly anticipated movie to Netflix’s library is sure to excite fans who missed it the first time around and give them the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes this Labor Day weekend.

Don’t Worry Darling Available to Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s recent announcement that “Don’t Worry Darling” has been added to its streaming platform came as a pleasant surprise to fans of the movie, who were not informed ahead of time. The movie’s release on Netflix almost a year after its initial release has generated a lot of buzz among viewers, and it’s expected to garner even more attention now that it has become more easily accessible to a wider audience.

It’s worth noting that while Netflix has a distribution deal with Sony for their movies after theatrical releases, the addition of “Don’t Worry Darling” is unique as it is a Warner Bros. movie, and these are typically streamed on HBO Max. This move is a significant departure from the norm, and it’s unclear how long the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix.

For fans who may have missed the movie’s initial release or do not have access to HBO Max, the addition of “Don’t Worry Darling” to Netflix is a fantastic opportunity to watch the movie. The film’s newfound accessibility on the streaming platform is expected to reignite interest in the movie and perhaps even turn it into a cult favorite. Overall, this is great news for fans of the movie, who can now enjoy it at their leisure, and for those who missed it the first time around.

Don’t Worry Darling Official Trailer: