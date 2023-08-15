NvirWorlda web3 solution project, hired Jason Way. , a former Director of Strategy at Binance, to enhance its market exposure and global competitiveness.

Jason Y., who serves as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), brings his experience as a Project Manager/Leader from Binance where he focused on Global Strategy and Execution.

Jason is adept at financial strategy. Accordingly, he will play a significant role in achieving NvirWorld\’s management objectives and enhancing shareholder value by conducting comprehensive analyzes of financial trends and market dynamics.



You may also like:

NvirWorld can ride the crypto bull wave expected in the second quarter of 2023 NvirWorld can ride the crypto bull wave expected in the second quarter of 2023

With this appointment, NvirWorld aims to navigate the transition to web3 and capitalize on market trends by offering new solutions to an already saturated market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Y., NvirWorld\’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, said:

“I see joining the team at a time when NvirWorld is actively entering the global Web 3 market as a great opportunity. NvirWorld\’s user-centric system and core ethos of coexistence with users is very suitable for the coming era of web3.0, and there is great potential for this.”

He plans to redesign the overall business direction and products based on the core principles of NvirWorld together with the newly appointed CEO.

As the chief marketing officer added:

“I believe that my experience discovering new business opportunities on Binance will greatly contribute to achieving NvirWorld\’s goals. I will lead NvirWorld to become a global web3 innovation leader in the blockchain market.”

NvirWorld has recently started revamping its community and social media channels, aiming to make a big leap into the world of global blockchain companies. The company plans to hire industry-recognized blockchain experts to lead the reorganization and revitalization of the project, with Jason Y. as its starting point.

Furthermore, the newly appointed CEO, along with CMO Jason Y., both of whom have Binance backgrounds, are scheduled to be announced in the last week of August. This forms an integral aspect of NvirWorld\’s strategy to establish itself as a prominent player in the rapidly developing blockchain market, positioning itself for the times to come.



Read more:

Binance Files Order Against SEC\’s \’Hunting Trip\’ Binance Files Order Against SEC\’s \’Hunting Trip\’