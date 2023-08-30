No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence’s Newest Movie

If you were hoping to watch Jennifer Lawrence’s newest movie on Netflix before the end of summer, you will sadly have to keep waiting. We have a bit of disappointing news to share about the upcoming Netflix release No Hard Feelings.

The comedy film, which is the Oscar winner’s first major starring comedy role on the big screen, hit theaters back in June 2023. Against its $45 million budget, No Hard Feelings went on to gross over $86 million at the worldwide box office. The provocative R-rated movie also notched a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, the movie won’t be among the many new releases coming to Netflix in September 2023. We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Jennifer Lawrence to hit our watch lists and make us laugh with the new release.

Although Netflix and Sony have not shared the precise Netflix premiere date as of Aug. 29 and could be announced soon, the movie was not included in the streamer’s full list of new release movies and shows hitting the platform in the lead up to the fall season.

No Hard Feelings Netflix release updates

Since Netflix and Sony struck a deal for the streaming release of the studio’s latest movies, the releases of Sony’s movies have been hit and miss. Some arrive sooner than others, and others arrive much later than expected. No Hard Feelings won’t be released on Netflix in September, but that would have been on the “sooner” end of the spectrum.

Four to six months after its theatrical release seems to be the sweet spot for Sony movies coming to Netflix, based on the most recent drops of 65, The Pope’s Exorcist, and others. By that metric, Lawrence’s comedy should be primed for release on Netflix sometime in October 2023. Of course, that’s a prediction and the movie could arrive later this fall.

If you don’t want to wait for the movie to release on Netflix, you can watch the movie again or for the first time now on VOD platforms such as Prime Video. If you would like to own the movie, it is now available on Blu-ray and DVD as of Aug. 29.

No Hard Feelings Official Trailer:

