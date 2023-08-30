Ninja receives a privilege never before seen on Twitch…

Ninja, also known as Tyler Blevins, is a well-known figure in the world of streaming. Recently, he has been granted a unique privilege that sets him apart from other streamers on Twitch.

But it may be because he no longer receives any money!

However, this exceptional privilege comes with a drawback. Ninja’s Twitch channel lacks account verification and the ability to receive paid subscriptions, which means he doesn’t generate any revenue on Twitch. Instead, he solely uses the platform to distribute his content, unlike other platforms such as YouTube or TikTok where he can earn money through subscriptions. It seems that Ninja accepted this offer from Twitch to maintain his presence on the most popular platform while bringing together communities from other platforms, ultimately serving as a giant advertisement for his channels on other platforms where he can earn money.

Towards greater flexibility for streamers on Twitch?

Twitch’s decision to allow Ninja to stream on multiple platforms simultaneously has sparked discussions about the future of the platform’s policy on multi-streaming. Currently, Twitch prohibits simulcasting on services similar to its own, but permits short broadcasts on mobile platforms like TikTok or Instagram. This move in favor of Ninja may indicate a more flexible approach from Twitch, providing other streamers with the opportunity to explore new ways to grow their online community. Perhaps Twitch is ready to evolve and better meet the changing needs of its content creators, despite its quasi-monopoly. The future will reveal whether other streamers will enjoy the same freedom as Ninja and be able to broadcast simultaneously on multiple platforms. Additionally, it remains to be seen if this will be possible for creators who benefit from paid subscriptions on their Twitch channels.

