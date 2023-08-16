The Fall Movie Season Heats Up with A24’s Dream Scenario

The number of movies scheduled to be released in the fall continues to increase, and A24’s Dream Scenario is the newest movie to get a release date. On November 10, theaters will be the first to show the dark comedy starring Nicolas Cage. According to Deadline, Dream Scenario will have its world premiere at the forthcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Then it will get a wide release at the beginning of November. Larry Charles’ raucous Dicks: The Musical, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla, Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust thriller The Zone of Interest, and Sean Durkin’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw are all scheduled to release before the end of the year as part of A24’s busy autumn slate. The release of Marvel’s most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe picture, the three-hander The Marvels, and David Fincher’s highly anticipated The Killer and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers will all occur on the same day, November 10.

The Fall Movie Lineup

The highly anticipated sequel Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, as well as the prestige films Quiz Lady (starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina) and American Fiction (starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross), both open a week earlier than expected. The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the animated film Trolls Band Together, and Next Goal Wins, a comedy directed by Taika Waititi, are all scheduled to be released next week. Despite rumors that the continuing writers’ and actors’ strikes would jeopardize the fall movie schedule, the cooler weather will still cause a sharp struggle for the customer’s dollar at the movies. This is even though the strikes have occurred for quite some time.

What Is The Plot Of the Dream Scenario?

The majority of information about Dream Scenario is, for the time being, being kept a secret. Despite this, the movie’s plot revolves around a schlubby, hapless professor and family man played by Cage, who will suddenly become a celebrity after millions of people, for some reason, see him in their dreams. On the other hand, things turn for the worst for him when those dreams become nightmares. The film will also feature Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Dylan Baker (The Americans), and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), as well as Michael Cera (Barbie), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own), and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristoffer Borgli, a Norwegian director, debuted with an English-language feature film, Dream Scenario. Borgli received notice for his Cronenbergian dark comedy Sick of Myself, released the previous year. Borgli wrote and directed Dream Scenario. A24 producer Ari Aster fresh off his work on this year’s surreal black comedy Beau is Afraid, along with Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Jacob Jaffke, and Tyler Campellone, were responsible for the film’s production.

The world premiere of Dream Scenario will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival the following month, and the film will then debut in theaters on November 10.