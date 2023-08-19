Nicky Larson, known as City Hunter in France, has enjoyed immense popularity worldwide, including in France. The manga series, created by Tsukasa Hojo, first debuted in 1985 and quickly became a sensation. The animated series, which premiered in 1987, further solidified its status as a fan-favorite.

The French adaptation of the series, titled Nicky Larson, aired in the 1990s and gained a dedicated following. The show’s mix of action, comedy, and romance resonated with audiences, and the character of Nicky Larson became iconic in France.

Now, after years of captivating fans, Nicky Larson is preparing for its final animated film release. City Hunter: Angel Dust will serve as a farewell to the beloved characters and storyline. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the film’s premiere.

Continuing the Legacy

The upcoming film, City Hunter: Angel Dust, promises to be a thrilling and action-packed adventure. Ryo Saeba, the charismatic private detective, and his partner Kaori Makimura will once again take center stage as they embark on a mission to find a runaway cat.

Simultaneously, Saeko Nogami, a police officer, finds herself investigating a groundbreaking invention by Zoltic, a biotechnology company. This invention has the potential to create superhuman soldiers, but it is also linked to the organization responsible for the death of Hideyuki Makimura, Ryo Saeba’s former partner.

With the original voice actors, Akira Kamiya and Kazue Ikura, reprising their roles, fans can expect the same level of chemistry and authenticity that made the series so beloved. The film is set to be released in Japan on September 8, 2023, and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on fans.

French Release and Distribution

While the release date for France has yet to be announced, fans in the country can rest assured that they will not miss out on the final installment of Nicky Larson. Alltheanime, a renowned distribution company, has confirmed that they will handle the film’s distribution in France.

This news brings excitement and anticipation to French fans, who have been eagerly following the Nicky Larson franchise for years. The film’s release will undoubtedly be a memorable event for fans both in Japan and France.

As the countdown to the release of City Hunter: Angel Dust begins, fans can only imagine the thrilling and emotional journey that awaits them. Nicky Larson’s last animated film promises to be a fitting finale for a series that has captured the hearts of fans for decades.