New York City Bans Employees from Using TikTok on City-Owned Devices

According to The Verge, New York City has decided to prevent employees from using city-owned devices to access the video-sharing app TikTok. According to the New York City Cyber Command, TikTok presents a “security threat to the city’s technical networks.”

Prohibition on TikTok Usage

City employees are prohibited from accessing the TikTok website and downloading or using the TikTok app on any device controlled by the city. This includes municipal-issued mobile devices. TikTok had been prohibited on state-issued smartphones in the state of New York. However, some employees were nonetheless allowed to use it for promotional purposes.

Ensuring Data Security

On Wednesday, a spokesman for NYC City Hall issued a statement to The Verge in which they said that while it is true that social media does a wonderful job of connecting New Yorkers with the city, the city must take precautions to ensure that it always uses these platforms securely. “Consistently, NYC Cyber Command investigates and develops new preventative measures to keep the data of New Yorkers safe.”

Nationwide Concerns

The United States government officials have been advocating for legislation leading to a ban on TikTok nationwide. Although the owner of TikTok, ByteDance, has denied this, others are concerned that data from users in the United States is being stored in China.

TikTok Bans in Other Countries

TikTok was banned from being used on devices and systems owned by the federal government in the United States earlier this year. TikTok cannot be used on government-owned devices in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and many other states in the United States. Although Montana has restricted downloading and using TikTok, the company behind the app has filed a lawsuit against the state.