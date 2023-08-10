On August 9, blockchain security firm PeckShield exposed new vulnerabilities across several decentralized finance (defi) projects.

Aave’s Earning Farm, which supports Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and USDC, was a target and lost nearly $287,000 in ETH.



PeckShield now alerts protocols about the potential risk of falling victim to re-entry attacks.

This type of attack occurs when someone places a call to a contract that cannot be trusted, and then another call is made to withdraw funds. If the contract is not updated fast enough, the attacker can continue to siphon all funds from the protocol.

In October 2022, Aave’s Earning Farm experienced two flash loan attacks on EFLeverVault.

Supremacy, a blockchain security agency, stated that 750 ETH has been stolen.



Flash loan attacks borrow large amounts of cryptocurrency in a single transaction, manipulate its value across multiple transactions, and repay the loan in the same transaction.

The recent re-entry attack on Aave’s Earning Farm has since raised questions about possible coordinated efforts to exploit vulnerabilities across various challenge protocols.

Multiple protocols, including those using the Vyper programming language, have been targeted in recent weeks.

However, regulators are taking action to increase monitoring and implement measures to protect users.