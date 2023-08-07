Exciting New Releases on Netflix This Week

Greetings! It’s a new week, and Netflix is once again offering a slew of exciting movies and shows to keep you entertained. Despite the ongoing writer’s strike, the streaming giant is determined to keep its loyal viewers glued to their screens. This week, you can look forward to a new Gal Gadot film, a Netflix Original series, and a docu-series exploring the history of hip-hop.

Explore the Evolution of Hip-Hop with “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Netflix will release Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, a captivating docu-series that will take you on a journey through the genre’s evolution. This series celebrates the women who have played a pivotal role in shaping hip-hop into what it is today. You can expect to see renowned artists like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Saweetie, Tierra Whack, and Rah Digga in the series.

Delve into the Opioid Epidemic with “Painkiller”

Additionally, on Thursday, August 10, Netflix will release Painkiller, a Netflix Original series that delves into the opioid epidemic in America. The show features a star-studded cast, including Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, Clark Gregg, and Dina Shihabi. Painkiller explores the perspectives of the perpetrators, victims, and investigators in this ongoing crisis.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy some fantastic content on Netflix this week!

Heart of Stone and Painkiller are Coming to Netflix this Week

The crime drama TV series depicts the harrowing reality of the greed-driven approach of certain individuals who sell opioids in large quantities, including Purdue Pharma. The show also highlights the real struggle of people who are addicted to these drugs and its impact on their lives.

In other news, Netflix is all set to release the highly anticipated action-packed film Heart of Stone on Friday, August 11. This movie features a star-studded cast, including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Archie Madekwe, Sophi Okonedo, and Alia Bhatt. The plot revolves around an intelligence operative who works for a shadow agency and is tasked with stopping a hacker from stealing their most valuable weapon. With Gal Gadot in the lead role, this film is sure to be a thrilling ride.

Additionally, Netflix has some exciting releases lined up for this week, including Zombieverse on Tuesday, August 8, and Mech Cadets on Thursday, August 10. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix upcoming shows!

Here’s what’s new to watch on Netflix this week, from August 6th to August 12th

Aug. 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 8

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Aug. 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch

Want to stay up-to-date on what's coming to Netflix?