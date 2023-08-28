Paramount+ Adds New Movies to its Library
Paramount+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Paramount+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Paramount+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Paramount+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Paramount+ in September 2023 are below.
Arriving September 1
-
10 Cloverfield Lane
-
54
-
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
-
Abandon
-
Afflicted
-
American Gigolo
-
American History X
-
American Hustle
-
Amores Perros
-
An Unfinished Life
-
Angel Heart
-
Annihilation
-
Arrival
-
Asylum
-
Baby Boom*
-
Bad News Bears
-
Beastly
-
Below
-
Beneath
-
Blazing Saddles
-
Bless the Child
-
Blue Chips
-
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
-
Breakdown
-
Captive State
-
Carriers
-
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
-
Children of a Lesser God
-
Cocktail
-
Curandero
-
Cursed
-
Days of Thunder
-
Death On the Nile (1978)
-
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
-
Dragonslayer
-
Eddie Murphy: Raw
-
El Norte
-
Elf
-
Event Horizon
-
Forrest Gump
-
Fresh
-
Frida
-
Ghost Team One
-
God’s Petting You
-
Good Mourning
-
Hamlet (2000)
-
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
-
Hard Candy
-
Hecho en México
-
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
-
Hugo
-
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
-
In Too Deep
-
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
-
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
-
Ladybugs
-
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
-
Like Water for Chocolate
-
Long Shot
-
Married to the Mob
-
Memories of Me
-
Mimic
-
Mimic 2
-
Mimic 3: Sentinel
-
Mother!
-
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
-
Nacho Libre
-
Nick of Time
-
On the Edge
-
Overlord
-
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
-
Phantoms
-
Primal Fear
-
Prophecy
-
River’s Edge
-
Road House
-
Road to Perdition
-
Schindler’s List
-
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
-
Seven Psychopaths
-
Sherlock Gnomes
-
Some Kind of Hero
-
Stand and Deliver
-
Stardust
-
Striptease
-
Summer Rental
-
Super 8
-
Surviving Christmas
-
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
-
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
-
Terminator Genisys
-
The Back-up Plan
-
The Best Offer
-
The Big Lebowski
-
The Blair Witch Project
-
The Brady Bunch Movie
-
The Brothers Grimm
-
The Cutting Edge
-
The Devil Inside
-
The DictatorADVERTISEMENT