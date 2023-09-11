Fall Brings New Movies and Shows to Netflix

As we enter the unofficial fall season, many places are still experiencing incredibly high temperatures. However, if you’re looking to avoid the heat and relax indoors, Netflix has got you covered with an exciting lineup of new movies and shows. This week, you can expect to see a new fairy tale movie that will transport you to a magical world, a heartwarming romance movie that will tug at your heartstrings, and the latest season of a popular Netflix series that will have you hooked from start to finish. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy some fantastic entertainment from the comfort of your own home.

Once Upon A Crime and Love At First Sight on Netflix this week

Are you ready for some exciting new releases on Netflix this week? If so, get ready to mark your calendars for these upcoming titles!

First up, we have Once Upon a Crime! This highly anticipated movie puts a unique spin on classic fairytales as it follows Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood on their journey to the ball. However, things take a dark turn when a murder mystery arises, and Little Red Riding Hood takes it upon herself to solve the case before the clock strikes midnight. You won’t want to miss this thrilling adventure when it hits Netflix on Thursday, Sept. 14th, 2023.

Next, we have Love at First Sight, a heartwarming romance film that will be available to stream on Friday, Sept. 15th. Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the movie follows the story of Hadley and Oliver, two strangers who fall in love while on a flight from New York to London. However, their love gets put to the test when they become separated in the chaos of the airport. Will they be able to find each other again? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Last but not least, we have Season 2 of Surviving Summer, which will be available to binge-watch on Friday, Sept. 15th. In this season, Summer and her friends are training for a national surfing competition, but Summer faces a new challenge when a rival surfer enters the scene. Not only will she have to compete against them on the waves, but she’ll also have to fight for the affections of the boy she loves. Get ready for an exciting and dramatic season of Surviving Summer!

New on Netflix this week: Sept. 10-16

Sept. 12

Glow Up Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here|

The Wolf of Wall Street

Sept. 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

Sept. 14

Barbie: A Touch of Magic season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens seasons 6 and 7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season 7

Intervention season 22

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer Season 2

Wipeout: Part 1

Sept. 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

