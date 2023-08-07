New Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in September 2023

As we near the end of the summer season, many of us are eagerly anticipating the latest releases from Netflix for the upcoming fall. Although there may not be as many new titles set to debut in September 2023 due to the ongoing industry strikes, there is still plenty of excitement to be had. Despite the challenges, we can still look forward to some promising new shows and movies in the coming weeks.

If you’re interested in what Netflix has in store for September, you’ll be pleased to know that there are a ton of new titles coming your way. In addition to the shows and movies that have already been announced, there will likely be even more releases added throughout the month. So, be sure to keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss out on any of the new and exciting content that Netflix has to offer!

September 1

Arrival

Disenchantment part 5

S.W.A.T. season 6

Couples Retreat

The Deer Hunter

Fences

Snitch

September 7

Virgin River season 5 (episodes 1-10)

Dear Child

September 8

Burning Body

September 13

Class Act

September 15

Love at First Sight

September 21

Sex Education season 4

September 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon

September 27

Street Flow 2

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

What new Netflix shows and movies will you be watching in September 2023?