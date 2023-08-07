New Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in September 2023
As we near the end of the summer season, many of us are eagerly anticipating the latest releases from Netflix for the upcoming fall. Although there may not be as many new titles set to debut in September 2023 due to the ongoing industry strikes, there is still plenty of excitement to be had. Despite the challenges, we can still look forward to some promising new shows and movies in the coming weeks.
If you’re interested in what Netflix has in store for September, you’ll be pleased to know that there are a ton of new titles coming your way. In addition to the shows and movies that have already been announced, there will likely be even more releases added throughout the month. So, be sure to keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss out on any of the new and exciting content that Netflix has to offer!
September 1
Arrival
Disenchantment part 5
S.W.A.T. season 6
Couples Retreat
The Deer Hunter
Fences
Snitch
September 7
Virgin River season 5 (episodes 1-10)
Dear Child
September 8
Burning Body
September 13
Class Act
September 15
Love at First Sight
September 21
Sex Education season 4
September 22
Spy Kids: Armageddon
September 27
Street Flow 2
September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne
