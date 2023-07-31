Paramount+ Adds New Movies Every Month
Paramount+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Paramount+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Paramount+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Paramount+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Paramount+ in August 2023 are below.
Arriving Aug. 1
Adventureland
Basic Instinct*
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights*
Casino*
Cop Land*
Cousins
Danny Collins*
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers*
Fatal Instinct*
Firewalker*
Force Majeure*
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain*
I.Q.*
Indecent Proposal
Jacob’s Ladder
Jade*
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots* (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed*
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch*
Orange County*
Playing By Heart*
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry*
Rescue Dawn*
Rosemary’s Baby*
Rudy
Sahara*
She’s All That*
She’s Having A Baby*
She’s Out of My League
She’s the Man
Shooter
Shut In*
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap*
The Color of Money
The Crow*
The Devil Inside*
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger*
The Grifters*
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender*
The Midnight Meat Train*
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale*
Thelma & Louise*
TMNT (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle*
Wolf*
Zodiac*
Arriving Aug. 10
The Pink Panther (2006)*
Arriving Aug. 15
Sick of Myself*
Arriving Aug. 16
Catch Me If You Can*
War of the Worlds (2005)
Arriving Aug. 17
Mercy
Arriving Aug. 19
Sabotage*
Arriving Aug. 23
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills*
Arriving Aug. 24
Organ Trail