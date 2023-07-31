





Paramount+ Adds New Movies Every Month

Paramount+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Paramount+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.

We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Paramount+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Paramount+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Paramount+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Paramount+ in August 2023 are below.

Arriving Aug. 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary’s Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She’s All That*

She’s Having A Baby*

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

Arriving Aug. 10

The Pink Panther (2006)*

Arriving Aug. 15

Sick of Myself*

Arriving Aug. 16

Catch Me If You Can*

War of the Worlds (2005)

Arriving Aug. 17

Mercy

Arriving Aug. 19

Sabotage*

Arriving Aug. 23

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

Arriving Aug. 24

Organ Trail



