What’s New on Amazon Prime in October 2023
Amazon Prime adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Amazon Prime every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Amazon Prime movies. We’ll keep you updated as Amazon Prime adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Amazon Prime Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Amazon Prime in October 2023 are below.
October 1
-
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
-
A Guy Thing (2003)
-
A View To A Kill (1985)
-
A Star Is Born (1976)
-
Abduction (2011)
-
Arsenal (2017)
-
Beethoven (1992)
-
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
-
Body of Evidence (1993)
-
Bolero (1984)
-
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
-
Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
-
Casino Royale (1967)
-
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
-
Crawl (2019)
-
Daybreakers (2010)
-
Detroit (2017)
-
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
-
Die Another Day (2002)
-
Dirty Work (1998)
-
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
-
Doom (2005)
-
Dr. No (1963)
-
Eight Men Out (1988)
-
Jonah Hex (2010)
-
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
-
Justice League (2017)
-
King Richard (2021)
-
Shazam! (2019)
-
Steel (1997)
-
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
-
Tom & Jerry (2021)
-
V for Vendetta (2006)
-
Watchmen (2009)
-
Wonder Woman (2017)
-
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
-
Flesh & Blood (1985)
-