What’s New on Max in October 2023

Max adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about What’s New on Max every Month with our Monthly roundups. We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Max movies. We’ll keep you updated as Max adds new original films to its streaming service.

October 1

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

October 3

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

October 4

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

October 5

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 6

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

October 7

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

October 8