New Releases on Disney+ – October 2023

Disney+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about what’s New on Disney+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.

We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Disney+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Disney+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Disney+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Disney+ in October 2023 are below.

October 3rd

Only Murders In The Building – Season 3 – Episode 10 – Finale – STAR

October 4th

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 8 – Finale

FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 7 – STAR

Tokyo Revengers – Season 3 – Premiere – STAR

Haunted Mansion

The Worst of Evil – Episodes 4-5 – STAR

October 5th

he Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 2 – STAR

October 6th

Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 1 – Premiere

CAMPING OUT (1934)

CHIPS AHOY (1956)

FIDDLING AROUND (1930)

INFERIOR DECORATOR (1948)

OLD MacDONALD DUCK (1941)

WHEN THE CAT’S AWAY (1929)

WYNKEN, BLYNKEN AND NOD (1938)

October 11th

FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 8 – STAR

The Worst of Evil – Episodes 6-7 – STAR

October 12th

The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 3 – STAR

October 13th

Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 2

Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 – Premiere

October 18th

FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 9 – STAR

The Worst of Evil – Episodes 8-9 – STAR

October 19th

The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 4 – STAR

October 20th

Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 3

Goosebumps – Episode 6

October 25th

FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 10 – Finale

The Worst of Evil – Episodes 10-12 – STAR

October 26th

The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 5 – STAR

October 27th

Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 4

Goosebumps – Episode 7



