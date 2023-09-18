New Releases on Disney+ – October 2023
Disney+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about what’s New on Disney+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Disney+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Disney+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Disney+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Disney+ in October 2023 are below.
October 3rd
-
Only Murders In The Building – Season 3 – Episode 10 – Finale – STAR
October 4th
-
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 8 – Finale
-
FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 7 – STAR
-
Tokyo Revengers – Season 3 – Premiere – STAR
-
Haunted Mansion
-
The Worst of Evil – Episodes 4-5 – STAR
October 5th
-
he Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 2 – STAR
October 6th
-
Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 1 – Premiere
-
CAMPING OUT (1934)
-
CHIPS AHOY (1956)
-
FIDDLING AROUND (1930)
-
INFERIOR DECORATOR (1948)
-
OLD MacDONALD DUCK (1941)
-
WHEN THE CAT’S AWAY (1929)
-
WYNKEN, BLYNKEN AND NOD (1938)
October 11th
-
FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 8 – STAR
-
The Worst of Evil – Episodes 6-7 – STAR
October 12th
-
The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 3 – STAR
October 13th
-
Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 2
-
Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 – Premiere
October 18th
-
FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 9 – STAR
-
The Worst of Evil – Episodes 8-9 – STAR
October 19th
-
The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 4 – STAR
October 20th
-
Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 3
-
Goosebumps – Episode 6
October 25th
-
FX’s Reservation Dogs – Season 3 – Episode 10 – Finale
-
The Worst of Evil – Episodes 10-12 – STAR
October 26th
-
The Kardashians – Season 4 – Episode 5 – STAR
October 27th
-
Marvel’s Loki – Season 2 – Episode 4
-
Goosebumps – Episode 7