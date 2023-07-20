New Movies on Disney+ in August 2023
Disney+ adds so many new movies to its library that it can be difficult to keep up with all of them. As a reminder, you can read about what’s New on Disney+ every Month with our Monthly roundups.
We’ve listed all of them in order of release date, starting with the most recent Disney+ movies. We’ll keep you updated as Disney+ adds new original films to its streaming service. The latest Disney+ Movies and TV Shows scheduled to hit Disney+ in August 2023 are below.
Arriving August 2
-
Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)
-
How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)
-
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
-
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Arriving August 4
-
Rio 2
Arriving Aug. 9
-
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)
-
Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)
Arriving Aug. 11
-
The Amazing Spider-Man 2Barnyard Olympics
-
Donald’s Cousin Gus
-
Donald’s Nephews
-
Flying Jalopy
-
Goofy and Wilbur
-
Mickey’s Steam-Roller
Arriving Aug. 16
-
Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)
-
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
-
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)
-
Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)
Arriving Aug. 17
-
The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)
Arriving Aug. 18
-
LEGO Princess: The Castle Quest — Disney+ Originals premiere
Arriving Aug. 25
-
Cinderella 4K Remaster
-
Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Arriving Aug. 30
-
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S2, new episodes)