HBO Max and DC Studios are finally starting to film their new Batman spinoff show about The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Farrell has been hyping up The Penguin by saying that the make-up for the show will be even better than what they did in The Batman, which was already great. The actor recently teased the series, which will also take place right after the events of the movie. It may even have a cameo from the Caped Crusader himself, Robert Pattinson. Aside from what has already been said, not much is known about the show, but it will have a strong cast that includes Cristin Milioti. Milioti will play Sofia Falcone in the show, and thanks to some new set photos, we finally know what she will look like. In the photos from the set, the actress is wearing all black and talking to someone.

You can look at the photos of the set down below.

New looks at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, on the set of ‘The Penguin’ today. pic.twitter.com/VLfLFLdEwC — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 21, 2023

Peter Safran and James Gunn Talk About the Batman Universe

“Matt is working on Batman 2, which he sees as part of a crime saga about Batman that also includes the Penguin TV show,” Gunn said. “And it stands on its own, and he is working hard on it. He came in the other day and tried to sell us some amazing, really cool stuff. We plan for that to keep going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Safran added, “Batman is not an orphan. I mean, DC is in charge of it all. We want Batman to do as well as everything else to do well.”

“But of course, everything will be fine,” Gunn said. “So The Brave and the Bold won’t come out in the same six-month period as Batman.”