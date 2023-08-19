Hints of New Apple Watches in the Bluetooth Database

This week, Apple added a listing for a watchOS subsystem that will be released in 2023 to the Bluetooth product database. The listing suggests that Apple is getting ready to debut new models of the Apple Watch in September, as it does every year. This is not shocking, but it does signal that Apple is getting ready to do so.

Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra Support Bluetooth 5.3

The listing does not include any revealing specifics about the property. Bluetooth 5.3 is supported by the most recent versions of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Anticipated New Apple Watch Models

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that this year’s new Apple Watch models will include the Series 9 and an Ultra in its second generation. He anticipates that all models will contain a S9 chip for improved speed and functionality. It has also been rumored that new color options will be available, such as pink for the Series 9 and a deeper titanium finish for the subsequent Ultra. It is anticipated that Apple will introduce the third iteration of the Apple Watch SE in September 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minor Changes Expected for 2023 Apple Watches

Compared to watches from the previous generation, the new Apple Watches slated to be released later this year are only likely to feature small changes. Gurman stated that Apple intends to unveil an “Apple Watch X” in 2024 or 2025, with a slimmer design and maybe a new magnetic band connection technology. These larger modifications are anticipated to occur in 2024 or 2025.

Upcoming Apple Event

During an event scheduled on Tuesday, September 12, Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 15 series, in addition to the Series 9 and the Ultra, which will be in their second generation. Apple still needs to make a formal announcement regarding the event.