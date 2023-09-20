New Amsterdam Season 5: What Fans Can Expect on Netflix

Fans of the medical drama New Amsterdam can finally rejoice as the long-awaited fifth and final season is set to start streaming on Netflix in September 2023. This news will be particularly exciting for those who have been eagerly waiting since the conclusion of the fourth season earlier this year. The show, which features Ryan Eggold in the lead role, originally aired on NBC for five seasons before concluding in January 2023. However, thanks to its growing popularity and dedicated fanbase, the series secured a new streaming home on Netflix, where it has continued to captivate audiences.

The upcoming season is expected to be the most highly anticipated yet, as it will bring the story to a close after several years of captivating viewers. Set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the fifth season promises to be a fitting finale to the much-loved series. Fans can look forward to an exciting and emotional journey, as the show delivers on its trademark mix of medical drama and heartfelt moments.

If you’re wondering how many episodes the final season will have, you’ll be pleased to know that it will consist of a total of 20 episodes. So, prepare yourself for a satisfying binge-watch session, as you join the characters of New Amsterdam on their final journey. With the show’s trademark mix of strong performances, engaging storylines, and heartwarming moments, this is one season you won’t want to miss!

How many episodes is New Amsterdam season 5?

As fans eagerly await the premiere of the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam, it’s worth noting that the season will have a shorter episode count compared to the previous fourth season. The upcoming season will feature 13 episodes, marking a significant decline from the 22 episodes of season 4. The series’ first season also had 22 episodes, but subsequent seasons, including season 3 and 4, saw a decrease in episode counts due to the pandemic. Season 3 had 18 episodes, while season 4 had just 14. Despite the reduced episode count, fans can still expect the same high-quality drama, character development, and medical emergencies that have made New Amsterdam a fan-favorite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the New Amsterdam season 5 episode titles:

Episode 1: “TBD”

Episode 2: “Hook, Line, and Sinker”

Episode 3: “Big Day”

Episode 4: “Heal Thyself”

Episode 5: “Grabby Hands”

Episode 6: “Give Me a Sign”

Episode 7: “Maybe Tomorrow”

Episode 8: “All the World’s a Stage…”

Episode 9: “The Empty Spaces”

Episode 10: “Don’t Do This for Me”

Episode 11: “Falling”

Episode 12: “Right Place”

Episode 13: “How Can I Help?”

Why is New Amsterdam season 5 so short?

When NBC announced in March 2022 that New Amsterdam season 5 would be the last of the series, the network also revealed that the final season would only have 13 episodes. It’s typical for some long-running broadcast series to have reduced episode counts for their final seasons.

In January 2020, NBC renewed New Amsterdam for three more seasons, which resulted in its final three seasons, seasons 3 through 5. At the time of the good news, NBC didn’t state how many episodes would be in each season, though the pandemic made that unpredictable anyway.

If you’re binge-watching season 5 on Netflix for the first time and are wondering why the season doesn’t have more episodes, it’s because it’s the final season. There aren’t any additional episodes of the series, and there will not be a New Amsterdam season 6.

Watch all five seasons of New Amsterdam on Netflix.