Netflix’s “Spy Kids: Armageddon” Coming Soon!

Excitement awaits as a pair of daring siblings set out on a perilous quest to rescue the world in the much-anticipated film “Spy Kids: Armageddon“! Starting from Friday, September 22, 2023, Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to stream this action-packed spy comedy that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Brace yourself for an unforgettable adventure filled with thrills, chills, and non-stop action as our heroes battle to save the planet from certain doom. Don’t miss out on the chance to join in the fun and be a part of history in the making!

Meet the Cast

In the movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon”, Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez star as Terrence Tango and Nora Torrez, respectively, a couple with two extraordinary children, Tony Tango-Torrez played by Connor Esterson, and Patty Tango-Torrez played by Everly Carganilla. The family finds themselves in an adventurous situation as they team up with Devlin, played by D.J. Cortona, and Rey “The King” Kingston, played by Billy Magnussen. The movie features an impressive cast with their amazing performances, making it an action-packed and thrilling experience for the audience.

What’s the Story?

The plot of “Spy Kids: Armageddon” centers around the Tango-Torrez family, who are anything but ordinary. Tony and Patty, the siblings, stumble upon a shocking secret about their parents – they are actually covert agents with impressive spy skills. However, things take an unexpected turn when the children unintentionally aid a Game Developer in bringing video game villains into the real world. As a result, the safety of the entire world is now at stake, and the young heroes must rise to the occasion and become spies themselves to thwart the Game Developer’s dangerous plan. With their courage and resourcefulness, Tony and Patty must take on cyber threats and stop the Game Developer before it’s too late.

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

Not Associated with the Originals

“Spy Kids: Armageddon” is a highly anticipated reboot of the popular movie franchise. Unlike the previous films, this upcoming installment will not serve as a continuation of the story, but rather a fresh start for the franchise. The director, writer, and producer of the first movies, Robert Rodriguez, returns to helm this project, promising an exciting and thrilling experience for both new and old fans of the franchise.

In a statement shared by Netflix Tudum, Rodriguez expressed his desire for the new movie to establish its own identity and introduce a new generation of viewers to the exciting world of “Spy Kids.” However, fans of the previous movies can still expect to find some familiar elements, as Rodriguez hinted at the inclusion of Easter eggs and references to the original films.

One of the most interesting aspects of “Spy Kids: Armageddon” is the fact that it became a family affair for Rodriguez. He had the opportunity to work with his own children, with his son Racer co-writing the script and his other son Rebel composing the music. This personal touch brings a new level of intimacy and authenticity to the movie, making it a unique and special project not just for Rodriguez, but for his family as well.

For those who want to relive the excitement of the previous movies, “Spy Kids,” “Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,” and “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” are all available to watch for free on YouTube. Additionally, with a Paramount+ subscription, fans can access all of the previous movies and watch them at their convenience. For those who are interested in watching “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World,” the movie is available on-demand for purchase.

Spy Kids: Armageddon Official Trailer Netflix:

Mark your calendars! “Spy Kids: Armageddon” starts streaming on Netflix from Friday, September 22, 2023.