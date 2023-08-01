Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series Returns with a Much More Reassuring Trailer

Introduction

A few days ago, the One Piece community celebrated a day of great importance known as July 22. This date is significant as it marks One Piece Day, a tribute to the work of Eiichiro Oda. On this special day, the community received some exciting announcements including the release date for the highly anticipated episode where Luffy unleashes Gear 5, as well as a new trailer for the long-awaited live-action series developed by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.

A Promising Trailer

This new trailer surpassed expectations by addressing the concerns of critics and reassuring skeptical fans who were unsure after the release of the initial promotional video. While we’ll have to wait to judge the series as a whole, it appears to be far better than the visual disaster that many feared. However, that didn’t stop Netflix from making a few mistakes in this trailer, which still managed to dispel doubts for many viewers.

An Anachronistic Oversight

Only the most observant viewers would have noticed a comical oversight in the trailer – something reminiscent of an episode from Game Of Thrones. It’s not as prominent as a Starbucks cup, but rather something quite anachronistic. During Gol D Roger’s speech, just before his execution, chaos ensues with a crowd of individuals. And in the mix, one citizen of Logue Town can be seen wearing a connected watch!

Netflix’s Response

Netflix has removed the smartwatch worn by an extra during the Roger’s execution scene. The updated One Piece Live Action Trailer can be found on their website. pic.twitter.com/ttyUJow4Sn July 28, 2023

For critics of the live-action series, this mistake was a dream come true, and mockery ensued while the production team rushed to rectify the situation. Fortunately, the issue was swiftly resolved: the embarrassing smartwatch has been digitally removed and a new version of the trailer has been released on YouTube. It’s almost as if it never happened! Now, we can only hope that this was the only blunder captured by the film crews. Nevertheless, with less than a month until its official launch on August 31st, fans have ample time to scrutinize the adaptation before it arrives on Netflix.