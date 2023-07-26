Netflix’s August Lineup

If you’re not a fan of Fatal Seduction, don’t worry! Netflix has a packed August lineup that caters to all tastes. After twenty-five years of existence, the beloved manga and anime One Piece will receive an eight-part adaptation, as confirmed by Eiichiro Oda, the manga’s author. The TV show will premiere on August 31, 2023, and will follow the early adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he sets out to become the Pirate King. Along the way, he will meet his future companions Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. Additionally, the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins movie will arrive on August 8, providing the highly anticipated conclusion to the manga’s story, which has sold 38 million copies. Fans can also look forward to the release of the live-action adaptation of the manga Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead on August 3. This hilarious horror comedy revolves around zombies and promises to be irresistible.

New Series: Fatal Seduction

The Witcher Season 3 may have been dethroned on Netflix by a new series called Fatal Seduction. This South African production, recommended for viewers aged 16 and above, quickly became the must-watch show of the summer. The thrilling and erotic story follows a law professor who suspects her prosecutor husband, Leonard, of infidelity. This series is a remake of the successful Mexican production Sombre Désir, which aired in 2020.

If you’ve been eagerly following the show created by Steven Pillemer, Damilola Elebe, and Sydney Dire, you’ll be delighted to know that it will soon return. Netflix’s YouTube account announced, “Fatal Seduction is back with more thrills and drama. Return for the climax on August 4! Only on Netflix,” alongside a new trailer. The first seven episodes of Fatal Seduction are currently available on Netflix.