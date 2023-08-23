Netflix takes us right into the heart of the One Piece series

The countdown to the release of the entire live-action series One Piece on Netflix is getting closer and closer. To keep fans engaged, Netflix is unveiling new promotional elements almost every day. From specific posters for each of the Mugiwaras to visuals of them in childish versions and the reveal of the main theme of the series, there’s no shortage of excitement.

Finally the appearance of Morgan, and it’s not the only surprise from Netflix!

Contrary to fans’ concerns, Captain Morgan, one of Luffy’s first opponents, will indeed appear in the first season of the live-action One Piece series. Accompanied by his huge ax, he will face Luffy during his time in Shell Town when he tries to rescue Zoro and Koby. But that’s not the only surprise. Netflix continues to tease fans with glimpses of Zoro’s sword techniques, Luffy developing abilities related to his Devil Fruit, and other characters like Yasopp, Sanji, and Hermep.

Beyond these teasers, fans can catch more clues on the official One Piece Netflix account. With the release date approaching, the anticipation for the series is at an all-time high.