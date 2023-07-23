A successful strategy for Netflix

Since May, Hollywood screenwriters have been on strike to demand higher wages, an increase in the share of profits made by producers, and to fight against the use of artificial intelligence in their work. The strike has resulted in a complete halt of production in Hollywood, which will have a significant impact on the production of films and series in the coming years. However, Netflix seems to be thriving amidst this turmoil.

The end of the El Dorado for streaming?

The strike in Hollywood has also affected other streaming platforms. Disney+, for instance, has been experiencing a decline in its subscriber base and recently decided to remove 58 films and series from its platform. This move aims to reduce Disney’s financial balance sheet and minimize long-term tax expenditures. Similarly, the Warner Bros group removed several contents from its HBO Max service. It seems that all streaming players are rationalizing the volume of content produced.

Amidst this trend, Netflix is diversifying its productions and continuing to dominate the streaming market. With the weakening catalogs of Disney+, Prime Video, and HBO Max, combined with the ongoing Hollywood strike, Netflix is poised to maintain its leading position. Perhaps this situation will even lead to new deals and collaborations between these entertainment giants. Only time will tell what the future holds.