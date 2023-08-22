Netflix Reveals One of the Key Points of the One Piece Series: its Credits

In just a few days, the highly anticipated live-action series One Piece will debut on Netflix. This adaptation of the beloved manga and anime has generated both excitement and concern among fans. They are eager to see how the show will portray their favorite characters, especially after the recent social media controversy surrounding an anachronistic detail. Now, fans are hoping for new information that will bring back their smiles, or perhaps further accentuate their concerns about the show’s overall quality.

Acknowledging the enormous level of anticipation, Netflix has been actively promoting the series. They have released never-before-seen images of the child versions of the Straw Hat Pirates, along with posters featuring each individual member. With these teasers, fans now have a better understanding of the adaptation. However, there is one remaining mystery: the credits.

An Epic Main Theme Inspired by the One Piece Anime

Over its twenty seasons, the One Piece anime has featured numerous memorable opening themes. Songs like “We Are!”, “Brand New World,” “Share the World,” and “We Go” have become beloved by fans. For the Netflix series, they have opted for a powerful instrumental theme that evokes the desire to set sail on the seas with the Straw Hat Pirates.

To honor the work of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli (also known for their work on the first season of The Witcher) have composed the main theme, titled “Wealth Fame Power.” Netflix subscribers have already expressed their enthusiasm for this score, evident from the positive comments on the video. Notably, the title itself references the anime, as the words “Fortune,” “Glory,” and “Power” are the first to be heard in the first episode.