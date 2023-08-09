Netflix Game Controller: Play Netflix Games on Your TV

Netflix has developed an app called Netflix Game Controller, which lets customers play Netflix games on their television sets. According to the software Store website description, the Game Controller software may be used to play Netflix games on an iPhone when paired with a TV.

Coming Soon: Play Netflix Games on TV

Currently, Netflix users can only play games on their iPhones and iPads; there is no option on their Apple TVs or other television platforms. The app accomplishes nothing at the moment, but it does state that games that can be played on television will be “coming soon to Netflix.”

The application includes four action buttons—A, X, Y, and B—on the right side of the display of the iPhone. The left side of the display is reserved for a directional button.

Netflix Expanding Game Offerings

Netflix began delivering video games for the first time in 2021, and the service currently has more than 50 titles available. Access is a standard perk of a Netflix membership and requires no additional payment or in-app purchases. Tomb Raider, Stranger Things, Bloons TD 6, World of Goo, Exploding Kittens, Heads Up, and Cut the Rope are just a few games available on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s Cloud Gaming Offering

Netflix’s Vice President of Game Development, Mike Verdu, stated in October 2017 that the firm was “very seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering.” Netflix may be ready to introduce a gaming service enabling its content to be played on television.