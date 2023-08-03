Netflix Explores Interactive Programming with Romantic Comedy “Amour au Choix”

Do you remember Bandersnatch, Netflix’s flagship interactive film? The platform has since offered a slew of programs of the genre and is soon tackling romantic comedy with Amour au Choix. On August 31, the 1:17 romance will task you with choosing Cami’s future boyfriend, the main character, from a handful of interesting choices.

The feature film, directed by Stuart McDonald (Crazy Ex Girlfriend), features Laura Marano (The Perfect Date) in the main role, Scott Michael Foster as the husband Paul, Avan Jogia as Rex, one of the suitors, and Jordi Webber as Jack, the other suitor.

Already Twenty Interactive Programs on Netflix

In 2016, Netflix embarked on the interactive adventure with Charlie Brooker, creator of the hit series Black Mirror. The joint project, called Bandersnatch, was released on December 28, 2018. The story is set in 1984, where a young programmer questions the notion of reality by adapting a fantasy novel into a video game. Bandersnatch offers a mind-blowing story with multiple endings that viewers can directly influence.

The result left viewers with mixed feelings. In a dedicated article, we wrote, “Ultimately, Bandersnatch blows hot and cold, ironically giving the illusion to viewers of making choices that are sometimes not choices, especially when they serve the main plot.” However, Netflix now offers a plethora of interactive programs on their streaming platform, including options for children like Jurassic World: La Colo du Crétacé: L’Aventure Secrète, The Epic of Puss in Boots, prisoner of a tale, Carmen Sandiego: High-flying mission, or You vs. Wild: Let’s keep a cool head.