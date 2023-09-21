





Netflix Announces Release Date for ‘Money Heist’ Spin-Off Series ‘Berlin’

Netflix has recently announced the eagerly awaited release date for the highly anticipated ‘Money Heist’ spin-off series, ‘Berlin.’ Fans can expect to enjoy the thrilling new series starting from December 29, 2023. To build up the excitement, Netflix released a captivating teaser trailer featuring the beloved character Berlin.

The Official Teaser Trailer: Berlin in His Prime

The official teaser trailer, unveiled earlier this year, offers a glimpse into the life of Berlin at the peak of his career. Played by the talented Pedro Alonso, Berlin is shown meticulously planning a daring heist with his crew to steal €44 million in just one afternoon. Their target? One of the top auction houses situated in the enchanting city of Paris. In contrast to his role as the morally ambiguous second-in-command to the Professor in ‘Money Heist,’ Berlin is portrayed as an enthusiastic and carefree thief who craves the finer things in life.

Intriguingly, the trailer reveals that Berlin jeopardizes his heist by becoming entangled with the wife of his intended victim. This unforeseen complication adds extra tension and drama to the already gripping storyline.

Berlin’s Impact on ‘Money Heist’

As fans of ‘Money Heist’ (also known as La Casa de Papel) would know, the show centers around a mysterious man, the Professor, brilliantly portrayed by Álvaro Morte. The Professor recruits eight skilled criminals for an audacious plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Spanning five seasons, the series delves into each character’s unique traits and backstories. Among them, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, holds a significant place. Through pivotal flashbacks, Berlin proves instrumental in planning the heists that drive the series forward.

Netflix’s Involvement and Cast

While ‘Money Heist’ was initially produced and broadcast by Antena 3 in Spain, Netflix played a crucial role in popularizing the show worldwide. As for the spin-off series, ‘Berlin’ is entirely a Netflix original production. The dynamic creative duo Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina are the masterminds behind the creation of ‘Berlin.’ The series boasts a talented writing team, including David Oliva, David Barrocal, Esther Martínez Lobato, and Álex Pina.

Joining Pedro Alonso in the cast are Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce. The ensemble promises to captivate audiences with outstanding performances, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable viewing experience.

Mark Your Calendars: Streaming on Netflix from December 29

Fans of ‘Money Heist’ and followers of Berlin’s mesmerizing character arc can mark their calendars for December 29, when ‘Berlin’ will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Prepare to be transported into the mesmerizing world of high-stakes heists, complex characters, and nail-biting suspense. With its enticing storyline and well-crafted production, ‘Berlin’ is undoubtedly set to become another binge-worthy sensation. Take advantage of the adrenaline-filled adventures of this unforgettable character, and immerse yourself in the magic of ‘Berlin’ this December.



