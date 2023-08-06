Netflix Acquires New Film “Fair Play” at Sundance Film Festival

Netflix has announced that it has purchased the new film Fair Play, which had its world debut at the Sundance Film Festival. This is one of the many things that can be purchased during the event, which is a fantastic shopping opportunity for streamers and other studios. Fair Play is the name of the film in question, and it’s a drama starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

Film Synopsis

Fair Play is a drama set in New York City that focuses on the lives of two people who work at the same hedge fund firm and find themselves in a relationship fraught with complications. A big shift in the dynamic of their relationship occurs only a short time after they have announced their engagement to one another due to the unanticipated promotion received by one of them. Although having a romantic relationship with a coworker is frowned upon in most workplaces, “life, uh… finds a way,” as the saying goes. When it comes to sharing finances in a partnership, the transition of power tends to be accompanied by unpleasant conversations and discomfort over who is giving the most.

Things become even more problematic when gender roles influence the feelings and reactions of the characters to this promotion. It has been strongly indicated that the character of Emily receives a promotion that places her higher on the corporate “totem pole” than her new fiancé, Luke. This raises many questions about how Emily and Luke will feel about each other’s respective positions. It’s not a coincidence that green is commonly connected with wealth and jealousy. Movies focusing on the dealings on Wall Street frequently include references to the biblical “Seven Deadly Sins,” they frequently show blatant examples of greed, gluttony, pride, desire, and envy. The only one missing is “sloth,” a quality that is difficult to come by in the frenetic environment of the stock market.

The director Chloe Domont does not pull any punches in this difficult and emotional professional relationship narrative, which shines a light on the historical gender imbalance in certain industries. When you have to choose between your ambition and the mutual respect you have for your relationship, where do you draw the line? Will the cutthroat atmosphere of their work threaten to derail what seems to be an otherwise ideal and fulfilling relationship for them? Emily and Luke learn from the unexpected shift in power relations that they do not know each other nearly as well as they had previously believed they did know each other. If they want their relationship to endure in this cutthroat atmosphere, they must thoroughly reevaluate their importance in the many aspects of their lives.

Cast

Phoebe Dynevor as Emily

Alden Ehrenreich as Luke

Eddie Marsan as Campbell

Rich Sommer as Paul

Sebastian De Souza as Rory

Sia Alipour as Arjun

Yacine Ramoul as Jeremie

Brandon Bassir as Dax

Jamie Wilkes as Quinn

Freddy Sawyer as Derek

Geraldine Somerville as Emily’s Mother

Patrick Fischler as Robert Bynes

Laurel Lefkow as Luke’s Mother

Buck Braithwaite as Theo – Luke’s Brother

Jim Sturgeon as Uncle J

Linda Ljoka as Mrs. Meyers

J. Pace as Noah’s Analyst #1

Abe Fark as Harris Analyst #2

Director

Chloe Domont is the director of the movie Fair Play. Chloe Domont was born in Los Angeles, which is located in California, United States of America. She is most recognized for her roles as a writer and director in the films Ballers (2015), Shooter (2016), and Haze (2014).

Release Date

The first public screening of the movie took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2023. Since then, following a protracted bidding war with many different production firms, Netflix successfully purchased the distribution rights for $20 million. The film Fair Play will have its world premiere in September at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the film will likely be made available on Netflix in the months that immediately follow the festival. After making the rounds at film festivals, Fair Play will likely be accessible to stream on Netflix sometime during the fall or early winter of this year.

Trailer

To my regret, not at this time. On the other hand, during the 2023 Sundance Picture Festival, writer and director Chloe Domont participated in an exclusive interview in which she discussed the reasons and sources of inspiration that led to the creation of the picture. During the interview, she discusses how she approached the creative processes involved in the production of her first full-length feature film, including the procedures of writing, casting, rehearsing, and filming.

Even while additional narrative details have remained a secret, this movie is starting to resemble other high-intensity workplace dramas like The Ides of March or Wall Street.