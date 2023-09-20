Exciting News: Get Ready for Troll 2 on Netflix! Exciting News: Get Ready for Troll 2 on Netflix! Netflix has officially announced that the highly-anticipated sequel of Troll, titled Troll 2, is in the works. The fans’ excitement for the upcoming movie has been on the rise since the release of the first movie in December 2022. Despite the huge success of the first film, there was uncertainty regarding the possibility of a sequel, and fans were eagerly waiting for an announcement from Netflix. After almost 10 months of waiting, Netflix has finally revealed that they are working on Troll 2. The announcement has brought joy to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for any news about the sequel. The production team has kept the details of the movie under wraps, but we can expect some exciting new developments and twists in the storyline. For those who are not familiar with the first movie, Troll is a fantasy adventure film that follows the journey of a boy named Jim and his friends as they embark on a journey to save their family from the clutches of evil trolls. The first film was praised for its impressive graphics, captivating storyline, and brilliant performances by the cast. The release date of Troll 2 has not been confirmed yet, but we can be certain that the sequel will be worth the wait. We can’t wait to see what the talented team behind Troll 2 has in store for us. Stay tuned for more updates! Troll 2 is happening at Netflix On September 19th, Netflix made a thrilling announcement that it had officially ordered a sequel to the smash-hit Norwegian monster movie, Troll. The news was received with great excitement by fans of the original film, who can now look forward to another thrilling adventure with their favorite characters. As reported by Variety, the same creative team that brought the first movie to life has been brought back on board for the sequel. This means that Roar Uthaug will return as the director, while Espen Aukan will be responsible for writing the screenplay. Additionally, the movie will be produced by Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, both of whom had previously expressed their desire to work on a sequel. In an interview with What’s on Netflix, the producers had revealed that they were open to the idea of a follow-up movie, and it seems that their wish has finally been granted. Fans can now eagerly anticipate the arrival of Troll 2, which is sure to be just as exciting and action-packed as its predecessor. How did Troll perform on Netflix? “Troll” has made history as the most-watched non-English movie in Netflix’s catalog with a staggering 178,600,000 hours of viewing time. The film’s success was evident from the start, as it reportedly accumulated 103,000,000 views within its first 91 days on the platform. It also achieved impressive global acclaim, ranking in the Top 10 in 93 different countries. Notably, it earned the top spot on the charts in Norway, the U.S., and the U.K, cementing its status as a beloved international hit. What is Troll 2 about? The details about the plot of the sequel to Troll 2 are still scarce, but according to Horn and Sinkerud, the movie will revolve around a Norwegian fairy tale character. As of now, there is no information on which specific character will be featured in the film, but once more details are released, we will promptly share them with you. Who’s in the Troll 2 cast? At this point in time, there hasn’t been an official cast list released for the upcoming sequel. However, according to Horn and Sinkerud, the film will once again showcase a cast of talented Norwegians. As the production team reveals the names of the cast members, we will be sure to provide you with the latest updates along with information about the characters they will portray in the movie. Stay tuned for more exciting news about the highly anticipated sequel. When will Troll 2 start filming? According to reports, the official production of the sequel to the first film is scheduled to commence sometime in 2024, although the exact date is yet to be disclosed. Based on the production timeline of the first movie, we can expect a minimum of three months of filming for the sequel. Following the production stage, the movie will move into post-production, where it will undergo extensive editing and polishing to ensure that it is of the highest quality. This process is expected to take a considerable amount of time and effort to perfect, as the filmmakers aim to create a sequel that meets or exceeds the expectations set by the original film. Troll 2 release updates: When could the sequel arrive on Netflix? It is difficult to provide an accurate release prediction at this stage since production of the sequel has not yet commenced. However, based on historical release patterns, we can estimate that the sequel will most likely hit theaters in 2025. The first film wrapped up filming in November 2021 and was released just over a year later. Assuming a similar timeline for the sequel, it is reasonable to expect a 2025 release. It is important to note that this is purely an estimate and we will have a more precise release prediction once production on the sequel begins. Stay tuned to Top Buzz Trends for more news and coverage on Troll 2.

