Netflix Adds Acclaimed HBO Show “Band of Brothers” to Its Catalog

Netflix has recently added the critically acclaimed HBO war drama miniseries Band of Brothers to its streaming catalog, following the addition of Ballers and Insecure. Despite its age, Band of Brothers, which has long been considered one of the best shows of all time, is expected to become another big hit for the streaming giant. This is particularly noteworthy since Suits, another older show added to Netflix, gained immense popularity after its addition to the platform.

Band of Brothers, which was released in 2001, revolves around the experiences of the 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, also known as Easy Company, which was a part of the U.S. Army. The ten-part series features an all-star cast that includes actors like Tom Hardy, Tom Hanks, Damian Lewis, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, and more. Band of Brothers is based on real interviews from the survivors, and it chronicles the ordeals and sacrifices of the men of Easy Company.

The large ensemble cast of the show can be a bit overwhelming for viewers to keep track of. So, if you are a fan of the show or plan to watch it, it is essential to know the main cast members and the roles they played. Keep reading to find out more about the cast of Band of Brothers.

Band of Brothers Cast

Band of Brothers, a television miniseries consisting of only ten episodes, is a remarkable production known for its large ensemble cast of characters, consisting of dozens of notable actors. Each member of the cast, no matter how big or small their role, delivered an outstanding performance, making it difficult to highlight each actor’s contribution to the show. It’s no surprise that Band of Brothers won both the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Miniseries when it initially premiered.

The cast features some well-known faces, including Oz alum Kirk Acevedo, who plays the role of Staff Sergeant Joe Toye, and The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz, who plays Staff Sergeant Denver “Bull” Randleman. David Schwimmer, famously known for his role in Friends, takes on the role of Captain Herbert Sobel in the series. Schwimmer is joined by Damien Lewis, known for his roles in Homeland and Billions, who portrays Major Richard “Dick” Winters.

Interestingly, some of the actors who have now become A-listers, such as Tom Hardy and James McAvoy, appeared in minor roles on the show. Band of Brothers initially premiered in 2001, and since then, many of the actors have become major stars in the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, it’s still an enjoyable experience to watch the show and discover how many of today’s A-listers had minor roles in this iconic series.

Here’s the cast list for the main members of the show’s ensemble:

Kirk Acevedo as Joe Toye

Eion Bailey as David Kenyon Webster

Michael Cudlitz as Bull Randleman

Damian Lewis as Major Richard “Dick” Winters

Colin Hanks as First Lieutenant Henry S. Jones

David Schwimmer as Captain Herbert Sobel

Richard Speight, Jr. as Sergeant Warren “Skip” Muck

Donnie Wahlberg as Second Lieutenant Carwood Lipton

Dale Dye as Robert Sink

James Madio as Frank Perconte

Rick Gomez as George Luz

Scott Grimes as Donald Malarkey

Frank John Hughes as William “Wild Bill” Guarnere

Ron Livingston as Captain Lewis Nixon

Neal McDonough as First Lieutenant Lynn “Buck” Compton

Rene L. Moreno as Joseph Ramirez

Matthew Settle as Captain Ronald Speirs

Douglas Spain as Antonio C. Garcia

Rick Warden as First Lieutenant Harry Welsh

Marc Warren as Private Albert Blithe

Shane Taylor as Eugene “Doc” Roe

Dexter Fletcher as Staff Sergeant John “Johnny” Martin

Ross McCall as Joseph Liebgott

Band of Brothers Trailer:

Band of Brothers is now streaming on Netflix. Add the series to your watchlist here.