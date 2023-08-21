Naughty Dog’s Jak and Daxter potentially heading to the big screen

Rumors suggest that Jak and Daxter, another beloved duo from Naughty Dog’s game series, may soon be adapted into a live-action film. According to reliable sources on Twitter, the project is in development and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his work on movies like Venom, Uncharted, and Zombieland. The insider also revealed that Sony is eyeing Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt for the lead roles of Jak and Daxter respectively. However, it’s important to take these rumors with caution until official confirmation is received. Nevertheless, a new Sony license adaptation would not be much of a surprise. Stay tuned for further updates!

Jak & Daxter’s legacy in the gaming world

Jak & Daxter is an iconic action-adventure/platform game series developed by Naughty Dog, one of the most renowned studios globally. Before creating critically acclaimed games like Uncharted and The Last of Us, Naughty Dog gained popularity with their platform titles. Following the immense success of Crash Bandicoot, Jak & Daxter became a household name among PlayStation 2 gamers worldwide. The series is fondly remembered for its gradually maturing tone throughout its various installments.

The Last of Us series update

While a second season of The Last of Us TV series is confirmed, the release date remains uncertain due to ongoing strikes affecting the entertainment industry. The scriptwriters and actors’ strike is causing delays not only for this show but for many others as well. However, fans can still anticipate an exciting and expansive second season that will delve into the storyline of The Last of Us Part II, with some unexpected twists. Regarding the show’s duration, there is currently no definitive information on how many seasons it will span. Writer and producer Craig Mazin has mentioned that four seasons seem like a reasonable estimate, but the ultimate focus is on delivering a compelling story that leaves viewers satisfied at the end of each season.