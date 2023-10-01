Native PS5 Version of Hunt: Showdown Coming in April 2024

One of our favorite online multiplayer games ever, Hunt: Showdown, will finally get a native PS5 version in April 2024. This exciting news was revealed by developer Crytek during its latest development roadmap video, which you can watch below (at 5:22).

Previously only available on PS4, Hunt: Showdown received a 60 FPS patch for PS5 users in November 2021 as part of its version 1.7 update. However, fans have eagerly been waiting for a full fat, 4K/60 FPS update. In March 2021, Crytek mentioned that this update would take some time.

Not only will Hunt: Showdown get a native release on the PS5 in 2024, but it will also include an engine update. This update will support higher fidelity assets, visual effects, HDR, and an implementation of AMD’s upscaling FSR 2.1 technology.

Although support for the PS4 version of Hunt: Showdown will end in April 2024, owners of that version can rest assured that the upgrades to the native PS5 version will be completely free.

