NASA has recently announced the launch of its own streaming platform called NASA+. This new platform will be completely free, devoid of any advertisements, and suitable for viewers of all ages. Through NASA+, users will have the opportunity to explore the space agency’s missions via various collections and original video series that will be available on the streaming service. Mark Etkind, the associate administrator in the Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, expressed that these changes aim to “better convey NASA’s endeavors in exploring the unknown realm of air and space.”

Jeff Seaton, the director of information at NASA’s Washington headquarters, stated that in addition to the streaming platform, NASA has also established a consolidated website. This website will serve as a hub for users to access information about the agency’s research missions, climate data, and updates on the Artemis project, which marks the beginning of the upcoming era of human exploration.

A Competitor for Other Platforms?

NASA+ could potentially become a competitor for other popular streaming platforms. What sets NASA+ apart is its unique offering of being completely free and without any advertising interruptions. However, it is important to note that industry giant Netflix is currently reigning as the unbeatable leader in the streaming world. Boasting over 4,300 films, series, documentaries, and cartoons, Netflix has amassed more than 238 million paying subscribers globally.

Interestingly, the recent enforcement of stricter rules regarding password sharing saw unexpected results with over 5.89 million new registrations on Netflix. Nevertheless, other streaming platforms such as Disney+ with over 157 million subscribers and Prime Video surpassing 200 million subscribers, are still strong contenders in the market. Only time will tell if NASA+ will attain similar success as it plans to launch by the end of the year.