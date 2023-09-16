My Big Fat Greek Wedding: Where to Watch and What You Need to Know

My Big Fat Greek Wedding fans have reason to rejoice! The much-awaited third installment of the franchise is now playing in theaters, while the second film is set to arrive on Netflix on September 16, 2023. But what about the original movie that started it all? Can you watch the 2002 blockbuster on Netflix or any other streaming platform? Let’s dive into the details!

The heartwarming story of the film centers around Toula, a 30-year-old woman who is still single, much to the chagrin of her traditional Greek family. While working at her aunt’s travel agency, she meets Ian Miller, a teacher, and they both fall in love, despite the fact that Ian is not Greek. The movie’s hilarious plotline guarantees to deliver plenty of laughs and entertainment for viewers of all ages.

If you’re looking to revisit this classic romantic comedy or experience it for the very first time, you might be wondering where you can stream it. While My Big Fat Greek Wedding is not currently available on Netflix, you can rent or purchase it on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, and other platforms. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the delightful journey of Toula and Ian’s love story!

Is My Big Fat Greek Wedding on Netflix?

Unfortunately, at this time, My Big Fat Greek Wedding cannot be streamed on Netflix. While the second film is expected to be added to the platform on Saturday, September 16, 2023, the original movie is not currently included in Netflix’s lineup. The reason for this absence may be attributed to complex streaming rights and licensing agreements. Although it is disappointing that the first film is not available, fans of the franchise can look forward to enjoying the sequel in the future.

Where to Watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Are you excited to watch the romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, but can’t seem to find it on Netflix? Don’t worry, you have other options! Currently, you can stream this movie on two different platforms: Peacock and Max. Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers two subscription options. The first costs $5.99 per month and includes ads, while the second option is ad-free and costs $11.99 per month. On the other hand, Max, the streaming service from HBO, provides subscribers with three tiers to choose from. The first tier costs $9.99 per month and includes ads, the second is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month, and the third tier offers the ultimate ad-free experience for $19.99 per month. With these multiple options, you can choose the streaming service that best suits your needs and budget to enjoy My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Meet the Cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nia Vardalos as Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos

John Corbett as Ian Miller

Michael Constantine as Costas “Gus” Portokalos, Toula’s father

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos, Toula’s mother

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula

Louis Mandylor as Nikos “Nick” Portokalos, Toula’s brother

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki

Gerry Mendicino as Uncle Taki

Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo

Bess Meisler as Yiayia, Toula’s grandmother

Stavroula Logothettis as Athena Portokalos, Toula’s sister

Ian Gomez as Mike

Bruce Gray as Rodney Miller, Ian’s father

Fiona Reid as Harriet Miller, Ian’s mother

Jayne Eastwood as Mrs. White

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Trailer:

