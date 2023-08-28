My Animal: A Modern Twist on Werewolf Love Stories

My Animal, the first feature film directed by Jacqueline Castel, is an updated take on the traditional werewolf love stories that it pays respect to. The film takes the audience on an exciting adventure into the uncanny realm. My Animal is a coming-of-age story with elements of horror and romance. The film revolves around social outcast Heather (Bobbi Salvor Menuez), who is rejected by her small village due to a family curse. The town believes that Heather will pass on the curse to her children. However, everything changes for her when she develops affection for the defiant Jonny (played by Amanda Stenberg), which ignites a connection between them that enables them to express their most primal desires.

Exploring the Intricate Topography of Adolescent Aspirations

My Animal, which traverses the boundaries of numerous genres, could be compared to the undertones found in Bones and All, albeit with a specific concentration on the blooming sentiments of adolescence. This comparison is possible because both albums cross the boundaries of multiple genres. In the tradition of movies about coming of age, “My Animal” explores the intricate topography of adolescent aspirations, which become even more complicated when situated within the context of a relationship between a werewolf and a human. My Animal is a sleeping jewel with a serene, romantic charm, leading viewers on a steady ascension toward an explosive finale. This film captures the spirit of a blossoming love story that demands patience before it erupts, and it does so by leading viewers on this gradual ascent.

My Animal Cast

Bobbi Salvör Menuez as Heather

Amandla Stenberg as Jonny

Heidi von Palleske as Patti

Stephen McHattie as Henry

Cory Lipman as Rick

Joe Apollonio as Otto

Gabriel Campoverde as Andy

David R Carter as Sinewy Bouncer

Charles F. Halpenny as Cooper

Harrison W Halpenny as Hardy

Mitch Horowitz as Newscaster

Rizzo Jeppesen as Amber

Matt Lishman as Sebo

Bill MacDonald as Dodge

Dean McDermott as Coach Dutch

Christopher O’Neill as Bartender

Trish Rainone as News Anchor

Kelly Reich as Housewife

Release Date and Director of My Animal

The debut of My Animal is scheduled for September 8th, 2023. It will be shown in many different cinemas around the United States. After it has been shown in theaters, the movie will be available for rent or purchase starting September 15th via video-on-demand. Before this, on January 22nd, 2023, My Animal was screened for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jacqueline Castel is a film director, screenwriter, and curator in New York City. She was born in the United States but has dual citizenship in France and Canada. In 2023, her first feature-length film, titled My Animal, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. She has written with and directed such well-known directors as John Carpenter and Jim Jarmusch. She has also worked with David Lynch and Stella McCartney. Castel’s work has been shown at Sundance, South by Southwest, the Sitges Film Festival, and the International Film Festival Rotterdam. She has directed music videos for artists such as Zola Jesus, The Soft Moon, and Pharmakon while working for Sacred Bones Records, where she serves as the label’s in-house director.

The Plot of My Animal

The following is the authorized plot summary for My Animal:

“The narrative of Heather Anderson, a young girl who is an outsider and aspires to be an athlete in a desolate northern town, is told in the film MY ANIMAL. Heather has a spark of desire between her and the rebellious figure skater Jonny when they meet at the arena where Heather works. Despite Heather’s hidden battles with her sexual identity, her violent alcoholic mother Patti, and her deepest secret: that she transforms into a wolf beneath the full moon, their connection continues to thrive.

Werewolf love stories have captivated the public consciousness and woven a web of passion, mystery, and the paranormal into the fabric of popular culture. These tales combine the complexity of human emotion with the raw allure of lycanthropy, resulting in a genre that never fails to captivate audiences no matter what they’re looking for. One of the all-time greats in the genre is An American Werewolf in London, which depicts a heartbreaking love story due to the relationship between a werewolf and a nurse. This topic has also been explored on television, such as in the show Teen Wolf, which examines the romantic complications that arise when a high school student comes to terms with his newly discovered werewolf existence. Let us remember the groundbreaking motion picture The Twilight Saga: New Moon, in which Bella and Jacob’s love is tested by the fact that he is a werewolf.