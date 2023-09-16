Movies and TV Shows That Proved to Be a Family Affair

Adam, Jackie, Sadie, And Sunny Sandler (You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah)

Adam Sandler, the well-known producer, took on multiple roles in the Netflix original movie “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”. Not only did he star in the film as the father of two girls, played by his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny, but he also cast his wife, Jackie, and the talented actress Idina Menzel in the movie. With a star-studded cast and a heartwarming storyline, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is a must-watch for any fans of Sandler’s work.

Andie MacDowell And Margaret Qualley (MAID)

In the Netflix original miniseries “MAID,” Margaret Qualley brought up the idea of casting her own mother, Andie MacDowell, to play her character’s mother. The show is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir and explores the life of a woman with severe bipolar disorder.

Angelina Jolie And Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (Maleficent)

In the live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, “Maleficent,” Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, made her debut onscreen alongside her mother. She played a younger version of Elle Fanning’s character, Aurora.

Ben And Jerry Stiller And Anne Meara (Various)

Ben Stiller has shared the screen with both of his late parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, multiple times. They appeared together in films like “That’s Adequate,” “Highway to Hell,” “Heavyweights,” and “Zoolander.”

Billy Ray, Miley, And Noah Cyrus (Doc, Hannah Montana)

Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughters, Miley and Noah, made their acting debuts on the medical drama “Doc.” Miley later achieved fame for her role in the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana,” where both her father and sister also made appearances.

Brendan, Domhnall, And Brian Gleeson (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, Frank Of Ireland)

Brendan Gleeson and his sons, Domhnall and Brian, have acted together in multiple projects. They appeared in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1,” and later starred in an episode of the Amazon Prime comedy series “Frank of Ireland.”

Blythe Danner And Gwyneth Paltrow (Sylvia)

In the biopic “Sylvia” about writer and poet Sylvia Plath, Gwyneth Paltrow played the title role, while her real-life mother, Blythe Danner, portrayed Plath’s mother, Aurelia.

Chris, Tristan, And India Hemsworth (Thor: Love And Thunder)

In “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Chris Hemsworth’s brother, Luke, reprised his role as Thor in a play, while Chris’s son, Tristan, appeared as a younger version of the character in a flashback. Additionally, Chris’s daughter, India, played Gorr the God Butcher’s daughter, Love.

Clint And Scott Eastwood (Gran Torino, Trouble With The Curve)

Clint Eastwood acted alongside his son, Scott, in films such as “Gran Torino,” where they shared the screen for the first time, and “Trouble with the Curve,” where Scott played a minor leaguer discovered by his father’s character.

Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. (Blankman, My Wife And Kids, Happy Together)

Damon Wayans Jr. made his acting debut as the younger version of his father’s character in the film “Blankman.” He later appeared on his father’s sitcom, “My Wife and Kids,” and invited him to play his dad on his own sitcom, “Happy Together.” The Wayans are currently developing a new sitcom where they will once again play an on-screen father-son duo.

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, And Rumer Willis (Various)

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, acted alongside both of her parents in several projects. She appeared in “Now and Then” with her mother and in “Striptease” with her mother playing her character’s mother. She also had roles in films alongside her father, such as “The Whole Nine Yards” and “Hostage.”

Donald And Kiefer Sutherland (A Time To Kill, Forsaken)

Donald and Kiefer Sutherland appeared together in the film “A Time to Kill,” where they played opposing characters. Years later, the father and son portrayed a father and son in the western film “Forsaken.”

Eugene, Dan, And Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

In the hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, not only play father and son on screen but also co-created the show together. Dan’s sister, Sarah Levy, also stars in the series as Café Tropical owner, Twyla Sands.

George And Mayan Lopez (Lopez Vs. Lopez)

Comedian George Lopez teamed up with his daughter, Mayan, to create the sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez.” The show follows a father and daughter who are forced to reconnect when they have no choice but to move in together.

Henry And Jane Fonda (On Golden Pond)

In the film “On Golden Pond,” Henry Fonda starred alongside his real-life daughter, Jane Fonda. This special moment in Henry’s career earned him a Best Actor Oscar, and the film explored the relationship between a father and his estranged daughter.

Johnny And Lily-Rose Depp (Tusk, Yoga Hosers)

Johnny Depp and his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, appeared together in Kevin Smith’s films “Tusk” and its spin-off “Yoga Hosers.” In “Tusk,” Johnny played a character opposite Lily-Rose, who portrayed a convenience store employee.

Judy Garland And Liza Minnelli (In The Good Old Summertime, The Judy Garland Show)

Liza Minnelli made her acting debut alongside her mother, Judy Garland, in the film “In the Good Old Summertime.” The pair later performed together on Garland’s variety show, “The Judy Garland Show.”

Kirk, Diana, Michael, And Cameron Douglas (It Runs In The Family)

“It Runs in the Family” starred three generations of the Douglas family. Kirk Douglas and his former wife, Diana, portrayed the parents of their real son, Michael Douglas, who played the main character. Michael’s own son, Cameron Douglas, also appeared in the film as his eldest son.

Leslie Mann And Iris and Maude Apatow (Knocked Up, This Is 40)

Leslie Mann’s real-life daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, appeared alongside her in the films “Knocked Up” and “This is 40.” Iris went on to star in the TV show “Euphoria.”