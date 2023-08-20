ADVERTISEMENT







Netflix Movies Leaving in September 2023

So many movies are added and removed from Netflix’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Netflix every month so you don’t have to.

For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Netflix releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September 2023 are listed below.

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Age of Rebellion (2018)

Airport (1970)

Airport ’77 (1977)

Airport 1975 (1974)

Alias JJ: La Celebridad Del Mal (2017)

American Graffiti (1973)

American Hustle (2013)

Blue Exorcist (Season 1)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Sea (2019)

Easy A (2010)

Erased (Season 1)

Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2016)

Garbage (2018)

Hop (2011)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

I Survived A Crime (Season 1)

Luv Kushh (Season 1)

Janoskians: Untold and Untrue (2016)

Jarhead (2005)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Mean Girls (2004)

Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)

Once Again (2018)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Peter Pan (2003)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Road House (1989)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Salt (2010)

Scream (Seasons 1-3)

Secret Window (2004)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Sisters (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Snervous Tyler Oakley (2015)

Still Alice (2014)

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball (2018)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

The Bad Guys (2022)

The Dictator (2012)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Poison Rose (2019)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

The Ring (2003)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Thing (2011)

Unleashed (2005)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 3rd

Never Back Down: Revolt (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 4th

The Debt Collector (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 6th

Shadow Parties (2020)

Vampire Academy (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 7th

Life Sentence (Season 1)

That Thing Called Tadhana (2015)

The Originals (Seasons 1-5)

Valor (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 8th

Starting Over Again (2014)

The Love Affair (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 11th

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8 – 172 episodes)

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 14th

Colette (2018)

Finally Found Someone (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 15th

A Love Story (2007)

Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016)

Crazy Beautiful You (2015)

Everything About Her (2016)

Seven Sundays (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 16th