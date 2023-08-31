Movies and TV Shows Leaving Max in September 2023
So many movies are added and removed from Max’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Max every month so you don’t have to.
For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Max releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Max in September 2023 are listed below.
Sept. 8
Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight (2018)
The Tourist (Max Original)
Sept. 13
Ghosts, Season 1-3 (Monumental/BBC Studios)
Tammy (2014)
Sept. 30
300 (2007)
17 Again (2009)
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
Another Me (2014)
Armageddon (1998)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Because I Said So (2007)
Big Game (2015)
Bloodsport (1988)
Boyz N The Hood (1991)
Braveheart (1995)
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Caddyshack (1980)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Chicago (2003)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
The Crying Game (1993)
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
District 9 (2009)
Divergent (2014)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
Downton Abbey (2019)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Entertainment (2015)
Experimenter (2015)
The Family (2013)
Get Hard (2015)
The Getaway(1972)
Ghost Ship (2002)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Girl Happy (1965)
The Good Lie (2014)
Good News (1947)
The Goodbye Girl (1977)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)
Harriet (2019)
Head Full of Honey (2018)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
The Host (2007)
Hot Shots! (1991)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Hot Summer Nights (2018)
Hotel Mumbai (2019)
Ice Station Zebra (1968)
Ingrid Goes West (2017)
The Invisible War (2012)
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Jacket (2005)
JFK (1991)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Kid (2019)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Klute (1971)
The Last Circus (2011)
The Last Days on Mars (2013)
Last Night In Soho (2021)
Let’s Be Cops (2014)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Little Woods (2019)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
The Meg (2018)
Miss Congeniality (2000)
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
Moneyball (2011)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Night Moves (1975)
Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
Oliver! (1968)
The Omega Man (1971)