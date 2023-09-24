Everything Leaving Max in October 2023
So many movies are added and removed from Max’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Max every month so you don’t have to.
For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Max releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Max in October 2023 are listed below.
October 3
Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)
October 5
Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)
October 8
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)
October 11
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
October 14
Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)
October 16
Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)
October 17
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)
October 26
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)
October 31
13 Going on 30 (2004)
3 Godfathers (1948)
9 to 5 (1980)
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Alpha Dog (2006)
Arthur (1981)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Belfast (2021)
Blame It on Rio (1984)
Blue Velvet (1986)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Calvary (2014)
Cat People (1942)
City by the Sea (2002)
Clean and Sober (1998)
Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Dawson’s Creek
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Equals (2016)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
The Exorcist (1973)
Extortion (2017)
The Eye (2008)
Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
The Fly II (1989)
The Fly (1958)
Friday (1995)
From Hell (2001)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
The Getaway (1972)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
I am Wrath (2016)
In the House
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
Knock Knock (2015)
Leatherface (2017)
Legion (2010)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
Line of Duty (2013)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Long Riders (1980)
Marked for Death (1990)
Martin: The Reunion (2022)
The Meg (2018)
Mirrors (2008)
Morris from America (2016)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Neighbors (2014)
Never Goin’ Back (2018)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
No Way Out (1987)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
The Omega Man (1971)
The Parent ‘Hood
A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)
Pump Up the Volume (1990)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Replacements (2000)
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5
Rock Dog (2017)
Slice (2018)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Sorority Row (2009)
This Is Elvis (1981)
THX 1138 (1971)
Time After Time (1979)